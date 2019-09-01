Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Has $9.07 Million Stock Position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Servicemaster Global makes up 2.3% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Servicemaster Global worth $9,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,565,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,470,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,380,000 after purchasing an additional 409,942 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 641,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,964,000 after purchasing an additional 346,465 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,599,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 360.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 108,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 84,743 shares in the last quarter.

SERV traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $57.04. The company had a trading volume of 514,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,579. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.04, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.73. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $58.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.25 million. Servicemaster Global had a positive return on equity of 11.17% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

SERV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

In other news, Director Mark E. Tomkins sold 2,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $131,829.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,398 shares in the company, valued at $938,448.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

