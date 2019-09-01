Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Has $704,000 Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 34,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $1,773,558.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,168.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,502 shares of company stock worth $9,449,809. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.34.

Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.78. The company had a trading volume of 826,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,483. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $80.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.88 and a 200 day moving average of $73.07.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.09%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

