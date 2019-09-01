Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Buys 850 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands comprises 1.3% of Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 698,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,644,000 after purchasing an additional 57,963 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 81.0% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $644,000. Weik Capital Management boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.7% during the second quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 10,213 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total transaction of $2,015,535.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,452,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.35. 925,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,619. The company has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.11. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.37 and a 1 year high of $228.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

STZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $220.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie set a $220.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup set a $210.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $207.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.10.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

