Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Acquires 795 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 8,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $2,174,366.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.22. 3,273,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,841,462. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $55.85. The company has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.76.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.