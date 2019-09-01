Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

PRIM stock opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $789.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.23 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian Pratt sold 19,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $393,756.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,114,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,315,567.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 363,423 shares of company stock valued at $6,968,657 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 3.9% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 176,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 72,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 9.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

