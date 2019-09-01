PrimeStone (PSC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $85.00

PrimeStone (CURRENCY:PSC) traded up 19.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. PrimeStone has a market cap of $42,064.00 and $85.00 worth of PrimeStone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PrimeStone coin can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Over the last week, PrimeStone has traded up 68.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002489 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000088 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 49% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About PrimeStone

PrimeStone is a coin. PrimeStone’s total supply is 18,387,346 coins and its circulating supply is 18,387,324 coins. The official website for PrimeStone is primestone.global . PrimeStone’s official Twitter account is @PrimeStone2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PrimeStone

PrimeStone can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PrimeStone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PrimeStone should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PrimeStone using one of the exchanges listed above.

