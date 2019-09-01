President Energy (LON:PPC) Given Corporate Rating at FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of President Energy (LON:PPC) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of President Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get President Energy alerts:

PPC opened at GBX 4.90 ($0.06) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.20 million and a PE ratio of -11.86. President Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 10.35 ($0.14). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.48.

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for President Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for President Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.