Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $2.23 Million Position in Livent Corporation (NASDAQ:LTHM)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Livent Corporation (NASDAQ:LTHM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 322,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.22% of Livent as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 1,314.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,020,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,417,000 after purchasing an additional 20,463,527 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,001,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,418,000 after buying an additional 2,794,118 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,036,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,931,000 after buying an additional 2,581,453 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,161,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at $26,215,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Livent to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Gabelli cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nomura set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Livent and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.11.

LTHM stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.15. 1,001,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,272. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average is $9.19. Livent Corporation has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $19.90.

Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $114.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.85 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

