Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $662,000 Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 248.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 300,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,878,000 after buying an additional 214,033 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 36.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 276,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,324,000 after buying an additional 74,313 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,619.6% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 96,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,463,000 after buying an additional 90,700 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 419.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 11,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $782,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Laura S. Adams sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $51,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 197,788 shares of company stock worth $13,624,612. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAH. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.51. 860,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,016. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $43.24 and a 12-month high of $75.94.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 59.44%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

