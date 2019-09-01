Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 211.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth $54,000. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZS. OTR Global lowered shares of Zscaler from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.25.

ZS stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,869,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,072. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.74 and a beta of 1.12. Zscaler Inc has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.26.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.92 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 11.12% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts predict that Zscaler Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $233,342.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sinha sold 44,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $3,821,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 424,906 shares of company stock worth $34,185,506. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

