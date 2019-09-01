Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Stock Position in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Matthew P. Flake sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $8,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 298,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,780,430.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer Noel Harris sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $1,053,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,119,120.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,787 shares of company stock valued at $33,667,343 over the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Q2 from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Q2 from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Q2 in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Q2 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.98.

QTWO traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,461. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -243.11 and a beta of 1.38. Q2 Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $93.63.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.10 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 20.73%. Q2’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

