Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Decreases Position in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the quarter. Avaya comprises approximately 2.0% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.61% of Avaya worth $8,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 2.4% in the second quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 172,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 2.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 16.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 81.3% in the second quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 10,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVYA. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $18.50) on shares of Avaya in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BWS Financial reduced their price objective on Avaya from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Northland Securities set a $21.00 price objective on Avaya and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup set a $12.00 price objective on Avaya and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Avaya stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,478,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average is $14.22. Avaya Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.96 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

