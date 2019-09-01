Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Cuts Position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 880,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 914,037 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.52% of Ferroglobe worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,397,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 199,408 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 81.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,568,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 705,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 49.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 338,515 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at about $2,044,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 13.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 578,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 70,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. 200,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,685. Ferroglobe PLC has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Ferroglobe had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $456.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Ferroglobe’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferroglobe PLC will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GSM. ValuEngine upgraded Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Ferroglobe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley set a $5.00 target price on Ferroglobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.57.

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

