PopularCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.00 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. PopularCoin has a market capitalization of $142,160.00 and $2.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.24 or 0.00679302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00011797 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00021725 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016120 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002449 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000263 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,962,932,381 coins. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology . PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

