Poehling Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Poehling Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 202.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 220.0% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $221.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.54.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.72. 1,866,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.70. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $154.00 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 55.05%. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.07%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

