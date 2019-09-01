Poehling Capital Management LLC Sells 345,109 Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Poehling Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 95.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,109 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 16,286 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 479,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 111,199 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the 1st quarter valued at $754,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 449.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 846,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 692,550 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:RAD traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,830,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,300. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Rite Aid Co. has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RAD shares. ValuEngine raised Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rite Aid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

