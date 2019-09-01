Poehling Capital Management LLC Has $913,000 Stock Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Big Lots worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Big Lots by 1,845.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Big Lots in the first quarter valued at about $361,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Big Lots by 2.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Big Lots by 29.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 121,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 27,933 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Big Lots by 33.1% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BIG traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.75. 11,124,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.60. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $49.31.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 2.68%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIG. Bank of America set a $23.00 target price on Big Lots and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital set a $23.00 price target on Big Lots and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.82.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

