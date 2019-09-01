Poehling Capital Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Poehling Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,202,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,182,000 after buying an additional 182,606 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,284,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,920,000 after buying an additional 400,980 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 531.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,183,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,985,000 after buying an additional 1,837,451 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,373,000 after buying an additional 158,432 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,664,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,985,000 after buying an additional 51,728 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

JEF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.64. 1,259,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.40. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

