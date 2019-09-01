Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Raises Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 11,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Cim LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EEFT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson cut Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.20 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Euronet Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup set a $189.00 target price on Euronet Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.40.

NASDAQ:EEFT traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.14. The company had a trading volume of 296,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,166. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.23 and a 200 day moving average of $150.47. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.78 and a 1 year high of $171.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $691.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.90 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 10.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.12, for a total transaction of $879,876.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

