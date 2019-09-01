Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 239 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 46,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 23,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon in the 2nd quarter worth $3,874,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RTN shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Raytheon from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.80.

RTN traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.32. 1,058,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.12 and a 200 day moving average of $180.64. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $144.27 and a 12-month high of $210.89.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Raytheon news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,514,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,397,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

