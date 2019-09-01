Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,139,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286,716 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,767,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,825,000 after acquiring an additional 127,070 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,794,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,124,000 after acquiring an additional 226,689 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,743,000 after acquiring an additional 214,053 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,759,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,834,000 after acquiring an additional 169,948 shares during the period.

EFA stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.21. 32,903,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,137,557. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.80. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $69.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

