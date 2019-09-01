Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,747,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,333,000 after buying an additional 1,792,900 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,758,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,956,000 after buying an additional 1,730,580 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 13,546.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 517,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,720,000 after buying an additional 513,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,658,000 after buying an additional 321,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,794,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,688,000 after buying an additional 314,442 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAT traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,774,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.75 and a 52 week high of $159.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.26 and a 200 day moving average of $131.22. The company has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.90.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

