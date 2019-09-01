Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,747,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,333,000 after buying an additional 1,792,900 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,758,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,956,000 after buying an additional 1,730,580 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 13,546.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 517,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,720,000 after buying an additional 513,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,658,000 after buying an additional 321,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,794,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,688,000 after buying an additional 314,442 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CAT traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,774,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.75 and a 52 week high of $159.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.26 and a 200 day moving average of $131.22. The company has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.52.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.90.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
