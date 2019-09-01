Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $24.56 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $24,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $568,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.68. 245,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,826. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $129.51 and a one year high of $171.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.38 and its 200 day moving average is $163.49.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

