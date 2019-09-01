Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Buys 2,685 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.91. 3,515,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,598,439. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $229.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.83 and a 200-day moving average of $200.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The company had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.01%.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Home Depot to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Gabelli downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.11.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at $18,511,266.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,288 shares of company stock valued at $40,882,974 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

