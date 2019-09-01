Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 185 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,313 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 600.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 66.7% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 52,269 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.10, for a total transaction of $15,685,926.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,926.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,717 shares of company stock valued at $52,621,735 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $395.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $442.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $450.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.38.

NFLX traded down $3.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $293.75. 3,865,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,319,599. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $316.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.23 and a fifty-two week high of $386.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.94 billion, a PE ratio of 109.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

