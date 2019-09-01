Piper Jaffray Companies Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $904.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective raised by Piper Jaffray Companies from $900.00 to $904.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a hold rating and set a $755.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $790.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $797.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $670.00 price objective (up from $650.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $703.13.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $838.42 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $383.20 and a 12 month high of $848.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $793.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $710.71.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 3,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.91, for a total transaction of $3,043,847.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,278,168.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $830.00, for a total transaction of $1,433,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,396,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,191 shares of company stock valued at $125,736,219 over the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 77.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 39 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

