Pioneer Energy Services (NASDAQ:PESX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pioneer Energy Services (NASDAQ:PESX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land contract drilling services and production services to independent and major oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company’s Drilling Services division provides contract land drilling services to operators in Texas, Louisiana, Mid-Continent, Rocky Mountain, and Appalachian regions; and in Colombia. Pioneer also provides well servicing, wireline, coiled tubing and fishing and rental services to producers in the U.S. Gulf Coast, offshore Gulf of Mexico, Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions through its Production Services Segment. Pioneer Energy Services Corp., formerly known as Pioneer Drilling Company, is based in San Antonio, Texas. “

Get Pioneer Energy Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PESX opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. Pioneer Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.18.

Pioneer Energy Services (NASDAQ:PESX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $152.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.43 million.

About Pioneer Energy Services

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pioneer Energy Services (PESX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.