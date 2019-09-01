Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.22.

Several analysts have recently commented on PIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Pier 1 Imports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut Pier 1 Imports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Pier 1 Imports alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pier 1 Imports stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE:PIR) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of Pier 1 Imports worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of PIR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.38. 78,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,573. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. Pier 1 Imports has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $42.00.

Pier 1 Imports (NYSE:PIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($19.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($13.00) by ($6.97). The company had revenue of $314.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.40 million. Pier 1 Imports had a negative return on equity of 217.70% and a negative net margin of 16.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pier 1 Imports will post -42.58 EPS for the current year.

Pier 1 Imports Company Profile

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Pier 1 Imports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pier 1 Imports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.