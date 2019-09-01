PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

Shares of POFCY stock opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.09. PETROFAC LTD/ADR has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

