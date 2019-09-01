Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €154.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €154.00 ($179.07) target price on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at €173.70 ($201.98) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($124.71) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($158.43). The business has a 50 day moving average of €158.92.

Pernod Ricard SA is a France-based company engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of all wines, spirits and liqueursl and food products. The Company operates through three segments: America, Europe and Asia/Rest of World (ROW). It is engaged in trading in finished or semi-finished products, by-products and substitutes generated by the main operations carried out in the distilleries or other industrial establishments of the same type.

