Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Shares Bought by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Pentair by 25.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Pentair by 2.0% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Pentair by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Pentair by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Pentair by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 86.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.92. 890,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.87. Pentair PLC has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.99.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $799.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.62 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pentair PLC will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pentair from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

