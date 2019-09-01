Penguin Coin (PENG) Price Up 0.4% This Week

Penguin Coin (CURRENCY:PENG) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Penguin Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including $5.60, $7.65, $38.31 and $20.24. Penguin Coin has a market cap of $265,992.00 and approximately $378.00 worth of Penguin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Penguin Coin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00222311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.06 or 0.01321238 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000160 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018185 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00090117 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00021670 BTC.

About Penguin Coin

Penguin Coin’s total supply is 9,769,582,175 coins and its circulating supply is 5,769,582,175 coins. The Reddit community for Penguin Coin is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Penguin Coin is penguincoin.io . Penguin Coin’s official Twitter account is @coin_penguin

Penguin Coin Coin Trading

Penguin Coin can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penguin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penguin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penguin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

