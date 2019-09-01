PENG (PENG) Price Reaches $0.0000

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. PENG has a total market cap of $127,883.00 and $15.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PENG has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. One PENG coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bleutrade.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PENG alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00222166 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.89 or 0.01330515 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000160 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00090012 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00018072 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00021648 BTC.

PENG Profile

PENG’s total supply is 10,076,575,371 coins and its circulating supply is 7,097,866,062 coins. PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io . PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng . The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PENG Coin Trading

PENG can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PENG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PENG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PENG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.