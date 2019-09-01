Peerplays (PPY) Hits Market Cap of $3.67 Million

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Peerplays has a market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $170,283.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peerplays coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00008353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Peerplays has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Peerplays alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010282 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00222683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.31 or 0.01325438 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000160 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00090213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018116 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00021669 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays launched on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here

Peerplays Coin Trading

Peerplays can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peerplays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peerplays and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.