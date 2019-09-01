Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Weir Group (LON:WEIR)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Weir Group (LON:WEIR) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,940 ($25.35) to GBX 1,880 ($24.57) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,798 ($23.49).

Shares of LON:WEIR opened at GBX 1,464.50 ($19.14) on Thursday. Weir Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,222.50 ($15.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,918 ($25.06). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,409.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,546.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 976.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

