Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kier Group (LON:KIE)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Kier Group (LON:KIE) in a research note released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KIE. Numis Securities reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Kier Group in a report on Monday, June 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kier Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 339.25 ($4.43).

Shares of LON KIE opened at GBX 117.50 ($1.54) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 93.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 277.65. Kier Group has a 1 year low of GBX 58.40 ($0.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,109.47 ($14.50).

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

