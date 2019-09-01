Peel Hunt Raises Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Price Target to GBX 4,020

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its target price upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 3,790 ($49.52) to GBX 4,020 ($52.53) in a research report report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have an add rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Berkeley Group from GBX 3,280 ($42.86) to GBX 3,480 ($45.47) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Berkeley Group from GBX 3,980 ($52.01) to GBX 3,850 ($50.31) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price (up previously from GBX 4,600 ($60.11)) on shares of Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a hold rating and a GBX 3,700 ($48.35) target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,882.13 ($50.73).

BKG stock opened at GBX 3,917 ($51.18) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,855.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,769.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34. Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,170 ($41.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,997 ($52.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 20.08 ($0.26) per share. This is a positive change from Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $7.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Berkeley Group’s payout ratio is 0.09%.

In other Berkeley Group news, insider Anthony W. Pidgley sold 1,000,000 shares of Berkeley Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,720 ($48.61), for a total transaction of £37,200,000 ($48,608,388.87). Also, insider Sean Ellis sold 31,295 shares of Berkeley Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,897 ($50.92), for a total value of £1,219,566.15 ($1,593,579.18). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,062,795 shares of company stock worth $3,962,192,115.

About Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

