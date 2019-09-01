Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peak Resorts, Inc. is an owner and operator of ski resorts in the U.S. The resorts under the company’s umbrella offer a breadth of activities, services and amenities, including skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction and mountain biking and other summer activities. Its ski properties are located throughout the Midwest, Northeast and Southeast United States. Peak Resorts, Inc. is headquartered in Wildwood, Missouri. “

Get Peak Resorts alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SKIS. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Peak Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Peak Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peak Resorts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Peak Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Peak Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.08.

SKIS opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $166.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75. Peak Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Peak Resorts (NASDAQ:SKIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $85.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.27 million. Peak Resorts had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 14.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Peak Resorts will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. Peak Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Peak Resorts by 14.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Peak Resorts by 13.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 102,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Peak Resorts by 25.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 103,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Peak Resorts during the second quarter worth $584,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Peak Resorts by 7.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.26% of the company’s stock.

Peak Resorts Company Profile

Peak Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases day and overnight drive ski resorts in the United States. Its resorts activities and amenities include skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction, zip lines, mountain coasters, mountain biking, hiking, and other summer activities.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peak Resorts (SKIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peak Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.