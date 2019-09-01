PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) Stock Price Down 5.3%

PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) shares traded down 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.34, 1,317,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,337,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDL BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Cowen set a $3.00 target price on shares of PDL BioPharma and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.13.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 10.43 and a quick ratio of 10.00. The company has a market cap of $282.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.66.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of ($22.53) million during the quarter. PDL BioPharma had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PDL BioPharma Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other PDL BioPharma news, major shareholder Pdl Biopharma, Inc. bought 6,666,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $30,000,001.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,333,334 shares in the company, valued at $60,000,003. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 86,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 199,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI)

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

