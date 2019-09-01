PAWS Fund (PAWS) Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PAWS Fund (CURRENCY:PAWS) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, PAWS Fund has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One PAWS Fund coin can currently be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. PAWS Fund has a market capitalization of $43,886.00 and $164.00 worth of PAWS Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010282 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00222683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.31 or 0.01325438 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000160 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00090213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018116 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00021694 BTC.

About PAWS Fund

PAWS Fund’s total supply is 2,770,432 coins and its circulating supply is 1,911,884 coins. PAWS Fund’s official message board is medium.com/paws-animal-charity . PAWS Fund’s official Twitter account is @pawsfund . PAWS Fund’s official website is paws.fund

Buying and Selling PAWS Fund

PAWS Fund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAWS Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAWS Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAWS Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

