Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Announces Earnings Results

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Patterson Companies updated its FY 2020 guidance to $1.33-1.43 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.33-1.43 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $16.72 on Friday. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

A number of research analysts have commented on PDCO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $24.00 target price on Patterson Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $20.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,044,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,611,000 after buying an additional 200,464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,020,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,474,000 after buying an additional 157,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,185,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,449,000 after buying an additional 90,532 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,085,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,662,000 after buying an additional 822,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,906,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,652,000 after buying an additional 108,421 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

