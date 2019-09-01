Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 439,405 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 61.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 439,405 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $50,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,720,250,000 after acquiring an additional 482,760 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 9.0% in the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 10,540.0% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 22,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amgen from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.83.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total transaction of $375,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,306.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,425 shares of company stock worth $804,312 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,028,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,007. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.47 and a 200-day moving average of $184.10. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $211.90. The stock has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.