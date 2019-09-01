Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 425,968 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,007,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 425,968 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of OGE Energy worth $42,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.50 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

In other news, Treasurer Charles B. Walworth sold 705 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $30,181.05. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 10,120 shares in the company, valued at $433,237.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.87. 1,232,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,910. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.57. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.29 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). OGE Energy had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $513.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

