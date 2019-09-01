Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 93.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,196 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 138,105 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Xilinx worth $33,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XLNX. FMR LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,672,404 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $972,785,000 after buying an additional 3,093,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,137,464 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,680,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,950 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,306,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,487,605 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $411,258,000 after purchasing an additional 686,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 814,492 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $96,044,000 after purchasing an additional 466,247 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XLNX stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,648,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,747. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.76 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.95.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.99% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $849.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

Several research firms have recently commented on XLNX. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $128.00 price target on shares of Xilinx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Xilinx from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.05.

In other news, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,475.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 3,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $428,847.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,042 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,580 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

