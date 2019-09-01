Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $32.51 Million Position in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,359 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.71% of Boston Beer worth $32,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Boston Beer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Boston Beer by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Boston Beer by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Boston Beer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Beer by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $346.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup set a $394.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $372.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.23.

Shares of SAM traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $438.42. The stock had a trading volume of 204,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,940. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.51. Boston Beer Company Inc has a one year low of $230.93 and a one year high of $444.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 58.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.49 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 22.89%. Boston Beer’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.67, for a total transaction of $951,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,302.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 500 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total transaction of $178,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,425 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

