Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 367,036 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 7,704 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $36,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 280,783 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $27,556,000 after buying an additional 169,408 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 129,312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $12,692,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 768,270 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $75,398,000 after buying an additional 25,838 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 881.4% during the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 57,900 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 5,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $523,356.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $631,742.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,609,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,087 shares of company stock worth $2,558,187 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citrix Systems stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,679. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.98 and a 200-day moving average of $98.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $114.55.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.00 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 95.52% and a net margin of 17.60%. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTXS. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Citrix Systems from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Further Reading: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.