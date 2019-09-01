Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,295 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $59,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan during the second quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Allergan by 2,162.5% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allergan during the second quarter worth $30,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Allergan by 186.3% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allergan by 48.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AGN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,884,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03. Allergan plc has a 1-year low of $114.27 and a 1-year high of $197.00. The company has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.99 and a 200-day moving average of $147.00.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.04. Allergan had a negative net margin of 54.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. Allergan’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

AGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Allergan in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Allergan from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Allergan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Allergan from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.43.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

