Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 282,448 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 215.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 413,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 282,448 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Boston Properties worth $53,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 132.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 76,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after purchasing an additional 43,637 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.8% during the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 230,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 4,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $553,862.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 585 shares in the company, valued at $78,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BXP traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.42. 403,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,793. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.84 and a 1 year high of $140.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.68). Boston Properties had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $733.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $152.00 price target on Boston Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $142.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.79.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

