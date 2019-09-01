Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on PAAS. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.39.

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $18.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.14. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.98 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth about $80,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. 52.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

