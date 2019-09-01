P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

NASDAQ:PTSI opened at $57.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.27. The company has a market cap of $317.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.57.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 18,850 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

